In a career spanning 18 years, Vivek Anand Oberoi has worked for social causes and upliftment of the underprivileged and downtrodden and emerged as a source of inspiration to many across the country. Championing the cause of the right to education, Vivek has been associated with Ekal Foundation, a US-based charity foundation, since 2014. As its brand ambassador, he has been working towards bringing basic education to every nook and corner of rural India. Every year, the actor-producer makes it a point to fly to the US to participate in events and sessions and engage in a dialogue to bring about a change that positively impacts rural and tribal regions of India.

This year, however, due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, Vivek decided to host a virtual fundraiser event. With his help, the foundation raised more than Rs. 50 crore. This money will directly impact the education and healthcare of more than ten crore Indians spread across one lakh remote tribal villages of India. Vivek has been fundraising for and promoting this brilliant cause for the past six years.

Talking about it, he says, “I am so humbled by the phenomenal response of the NRI community to our appeal. Today our Ekal Abhiyan received over 7 million dollars (over Rs. 50 crore) at the virtual fundraiser. This money will give a massive boost to our initiatives creating a huge social impact in over one lakh villages of #Bharat. It will bring healthcare and education to ten crore Indians and help build a strong and capable future for our nation.”

