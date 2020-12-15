Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have had public spat for years. According to the latest update, the FIR filed by Hrithik against Kangana has been transferred from the Mumbai Cyber Police to the Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani recently wrote to Mumbai Police citing that there was no progress seen in the case since 2016.

Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint under sections 419 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

“Our client also met top police officers when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date, there has been no progress in the investigation, and the aforementioned case is still pending. We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016,” the letter stated, as obtained by Times Now.

Reacting to the news, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?”

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut starred in Kites together followed by Krrish 3. The speculation of their affair began when she allegedly mentioned him as 'silly ex'. To which Hrithik Roshan had then taken to Twitter to write, "Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful) women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut pens an emotional note as she wraps Thalaivi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.