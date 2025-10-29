Virat Kohli, Indian cricket superstar, has transformed the legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s former Juhu bungalow—Gouri Kunj—into Mumbai’s newest high-profile dining destination, One8 Commune. This latest addition to Kohli’s restaurant chain blends Bollywood nostalgia with the cricketer’s love for fine food, bringing together fans of music, cricket, and modern design.

Virat Kohli turns Kishore Kumar’s Juhu bungalow into Mumbai’s newest hotspot — One8 Commune!

The restaurant pays homage to Kishore Kumar’s musical legacy while offering contemporary, relaxed interiors featuring sunlit glass roofs, vintage décor, and earthy tones. Kohli has personally ensured that the space retains its homely vibe and emotional essence, creating a welcoming venue where guests can drop in casually and soak up the history along with the chic hospitality.

What’s really set social media buzzing are the menu prices. Steamed rice is listed at Rs 318 and tandoori roti at Rs 118, with other dishes like fries at Rs 348 and cheesecake at Rs 748. The menu spans plant-based, seafood, and fusion plates, with a special “Virat’s Favourites” section reflecting Kohli’s vegetarian lifestyle, including dishes like tofu steak and mushroom dumplings with truffle oil. Some customers have defended the pricing, citing the premium location, curated recipes, and Kohli's focus on quality, but others are calling the costs extravagant.

Kohli’s choice of venue signals his admiration for Kishore Kumar, with touchpoints to both cricket and Bollywood legacies throughout the space. The restaurant aims to celebrate India’s cultural icons and bridge generations, offering an elegant spot for fans and foodies alike.

