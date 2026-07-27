Sana Saeed opened up about silently battling Bulimia for years, revealing it took four years to recover after finally understanding her condition.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child star Sana Saeed reveals she battled Bulimia: “For six years I had no name for what I was going through”

Actor Sana Saeed, best known for playing young Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has opened up about her long and deeply personal battle with Bulimia. The actor, who now runs her own production company in Los Angeles, revealed that she silently struggled with the eating disorder for years before finally receiving the clarity and support she needed to recover.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai child star Sana Saeed reveals she battled Bulimia: “For six years I had no name for what I was going through”

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Sana shared that she spent six years without understanding what she was experiencing, and it took another four years after her diagnosis to fully recover.

Sana Saeed: “I had no name for what I was going through”

Speaking about her journey, Sana admitted that she carried a great deal of shame because she believed she was the only person facing such struggles: "For six years I had no name for what I was going through."

She explained that not knowing what she was dealing with made the experience even more isolating. Recalling the turning point in her recovery, Sana said: "I was desperate to get better and find a healthy way to eat, and eventually I came across a book on recovery that gave me the language for what I was actually dealing with."

The actor added that it took her four years to fully recover from Bulimia.

Why she chose to speak now

Sana said she decided to speak publicly only after reaching a place of healing, hoping her story could help others going through similar experiences: "Now that I'm healed, it matters to me deeply that if my story helps even one person feel less alone in theirs, that's worth more than the discomfort of being vulnerable in public."

Pressure to look a certain way

The Student of the Year actor also reflected on the pressure surrounding appearance in the entertainment industry. She recalled that conversations during her college years often revolved around dieting and losing weight.

Speaking about the impact of working in front of the camera, Sana said constant scrutiny over appearance can complicate a person's relationship with their body: "Being on camera, being commented on, having your appearance be part of the job description."

Looking back, she admitted she did not have the emotional tools at the time to separate her self-worth from how she looked, something she now understands much better after her recovery.

Also Read: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Anjalis Sana Saeed and Kajol pay emotional tribute to Shah Rukh Khan starrer

More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

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