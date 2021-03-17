Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.03.2021 | 11:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Dharmendra to take COVID-19 vaccine this week, recommends it to all

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The legendary Dharmendra , who has been locked way in his farmhouse during the pandemic, is all set to step out for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Dharmendra to take COVID-19 vaccine this week, recommends it to all

“I recommend it to all, specially the elders. If we must stop this terrible virus social distancing and the vaccination are the only way out. I am very saddened to see people in Mumbai not wearing their masks, not following Covid-19 guidelines. By pretending that the pandemic is gone, it won’t go away. We must continue to be very careful,” says Dharmendra.

During the last one year when he has been isolated at his farmhouse, the actor has not met any member of his family.

“I miss being with my loved ones. Lekin akele rehne ka bhi apna maza hai (there is something to be said about being on your own). I write a lot of poetry. I listen to music. I spend my time gardening. It’s been a peaceful time. I’ve enjoyed the time I had to myself,” says the actor.

Also Read: Guess who called Dharmendra to cheer him up?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Orlando Bloom's Retaliation to release on…

Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer to release on…

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai…

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra’s The White…

BMC files FIR against Gauahar Khan for…

Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification