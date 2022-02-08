Earlier this week, ALTBalaji & MX Player announced that Kangana Ranaut will be stepping into the digital world as a host for the upcoming reality show - Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel. In a never-seen-before reality show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. While there has been no official confirmation on the names of the contestants, rumours about the contestant list have already started doing the rounds.

There were reports of actor-comedian Vir Das being one of the contestants on the show. However, on Tuesday morning, the actor took to his social media handle to dismiss the rumours around his participation in the show.

Clarifying that he is not a part of the show, Vir wrote, "Just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers".

Hey all. Not sure who this journalist is. Or if journalism still exists. But just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up.

Cheers. pic.twitter.com/U63a1USyQ5 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2022



As for the show, at the trailer launch, Ekta Kapoor said that one can expect the upcoming reality show to be full of controversies. She said with a laugh, "This is Kangana's lock-up. She will be in charge here. She has had a lot of FIRs coming her way. Now she can issue some. She will be vetting the contestants and finalising them."

According to a source close to the upcoming reality show, "There won't be any boundaries. There won't be censorship. The audience can expect a lot of juicy content since it is coming on a digital platform and with a format that has never been done before. Living upto the name Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel, all eyes will be on the participants 24x7 and it can get raunchier, bold, brutal, and more."

ALSO READ: Vir Das to develop and star in his next international project, a unique American country music comedy series, Country Eastern for FOX

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.