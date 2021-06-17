Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2021 | 5:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Friends star Matthew Perry sells his Los Angeles penthouse for whopping Rs. 160.09 crore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Matthew Perry, popularly known as Chandler Bing in sitcom Friends that recently had a reunion at HBO Max after 17 years, recently sold the most expensive condominium in Los Angeles for $21.6 million (Rs. 160.09 crore). The property was sold at 30% less than the original price.

According to Mansion Global, “The 9,290-square-foot “mansion in the sky” takes up the entire 40th floor of the Century building, a 42-story tower in Century City. It first appeared on the market in August 2019 for $35 million, Mansion Global reported at the time, when it was the priciest condo listed in Los Angeles.”

“Built in 2010, the residence offers four bedrooms—including a primary bedroom suite with a sitting area, fireplace, dual bathrooms and dressing rooms—a great room with city views, an eat-in kitchen, a game room and a plush screening room, according to the listing,” the report stated.

On the professional front, Matthew Perry was last seen in the Friends: The Reunion along with the original cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc. The actor will star in upcoming film Don't Look Up, co-starring Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield dreams to create something extraordinary in Netflix’s Tick, Tick…BOOM; Lin Manuel Miranda directs

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

No more OTT for Samantha Akkineni

Amazon Prime Video issues gag order to…

“Why would we show Tamilians in a bad…

SCOOP: Samantha Akkineni plays a suicide…

BREAKING: The Family Man 2's trailer to be…

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification