Homebound is all set to release tomorrow and is in the news as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, it is the second consecutive Dharma Productions venture, after Dhadak 2, to tackle discrimination in society. And just like Dhadak 2, even Homebound had to face a tough time at the Central Board of Film Certification, as per reports. Homebound was referred to the Revising Committee (RC), possibly as the Examining Committee (EC) must have asked for several cuts. The RC, too, issued the certificate only after 11 modifications.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC asks for 11 changes in Homebound; censors 77 seconds of footage; crucial cricket match discussion scene ‘modified’ and shortened by 32 seconds

To begin with, the RC muted and replaced certain words at 6 places. The dialogue 'Aloo gobhi...khaate hai', lasting 5 seconds, was deleted. A two-second visual of a man performing puja was censored. A dialogue was muted at 21 minutes and replaced with a 'suitable' shot. The word 'gyaan' was removed and replaced.

Further, the RC modified the dialogue in the crucial cricket match scene at 1 hour and 4 minutes. As per the cut list, some 32 seconds of footage have been deleted by the CBFC in this sequence. A 16-second scene at 1 hour and 22 minutes and another 20-second scene at 1 hour and 22 minutes were deleted, while a two-second dialogue was censored. The visuals of a car passing by were suitably modified.

In this way, the CBFC's RC censored 1 minute and 17 seconds of the footage. Once it was done, the film was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on September 12. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 122.00 minutes. In other words, Homebound is 2 hours and 2 minutes long.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It is the story of two friends and the challenges they face while trying to succeed in life.

