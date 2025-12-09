Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt have been sent to seven days of police custody by the Additional Senior Civil Judge and Additional Chief Magistrate, Udaipur Court. The order comes a day after the couple was detained in Mumbai by the Rajasthan Police in connection with an alleged IVF fraud case.

Vikram Bhatt and wife Shwetambari sent to 7 days’ police custody in fraud case

The development has sent shockwaves across the media and film industry. Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt were arrested on Sunday, December 7, in Mumbai in a cheating case amounting to Rs 30 crores, registered in Rajasthan.

According to PTI, the case involves allegations by Udaipur-based doctor Ajay Murdia, founder of the Indira Group of Companies. Dr Murdia has claimed that he was promised returns of up to Rs 200 crores, but the assurances never materialised. Along with the Bhatts, six other individuals have also been named as accused in the case.

A Times of India report stated that an Udaipur police team coordinated with the Mumbai police to carry out the arrest. The couple was taken into custody from Yari Road in Andheri and produced before a holiday magistrate in Mumbai, who granted two days’ transit remand, allowing the Rajasthan Police to take them to Udaipur for further proceedings.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Vikram Bhatt made a special request before the magistrate regarding his travel to Udaipur. A source revealed, “Vikram Bhatt was informed that he would be taken to Udaipur by road. Considering the journey would take nearly 15–16 hours, he requested permission to travel in his own Mercedes car. However, the court declined the request, following which he travelled in a vehicle arranged by the Udaipur Police.”

Meanwhile, the case has also cast uncertainty over the promotions of Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past. An industry insider told Bollywood Hungama, “Vikram Bhatt had planned to launch the trailer of Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past on December 19. Given the current situation, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to move forward with the event as scheduled.”

Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

