EXCLUSIVE: International Star Dario Yazbek Bernal and Narcos DOP Juan Carlos Gil come to India for Vikrant Massey starrer, White

After completing 50 days of intense shooting in South America, the super enthusiastic team of White is here to conclude the shoot on a high note in India.

Dario Yazbek Bernal is a massively popular star in LATAM (Latin America) region. He is also the brother of international superstar Gael Garcia Bernal.

Along with Dario, the acclaimed Narcos DOP (director of photography) Juan Carlos Gil has also come to India with a big international crew from Jaguar Bite [Colombia] for shooting here in Bengaluru, India.

White is inspired from one of the world’s largest internal civil conflicts [in Colombia] and how it was resolved after an intervention from an Indian spiritual Guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Siddharth Anand, of Pathaan, War and King fame, is set to present the film and the team is reportedly planning a massive international release strategy.

White is directed by ace ad-filmmaker Montoo Bassi and produced under Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures and Mahaveer Jain Films, along with Peacecraft Pictures and BroadVision.

White is said to chronicle significant milestones from the spiritual leader’s life. From his teachings on peace and global harmony to his efforts in humanitarian work and conflict resolution, the film aims to present a nuanced and inspiring narrative. The production also brings on board an international crew to elevate the storytelling, further raising expectations.

