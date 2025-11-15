EXCLUSIVE: Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past postponed; Vikram Bhatt reshoots 12 Days in REAL locations after FAN demand; new release set for January 30, 2026; director says, “It has the BEST 3D to date…”

The 3D format became big among the Indian audience with Avatar (2009) and it further got a boost among the masses thanks to Vikram Bhatt's Haunted (2011). Starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Tia Bajpai, the film was a sleeper hit due to the horror element, plot, execution, music and of course, the 3D element. Now, Vikram Bhatt is ready with Haunted - Ghosts Of The Past. It brings back Mimoh Chakraborty and this time, he's joined by Chetna Pande and others. Its teaser was dropped on September 3 and the plan was to unveil the film in cinemas on November 21. However, the film has been pushed to next year. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Vikram Bhatt to understand the reason behind it.

EXCLUSIVE: Haunted – Ghosts Of The Past postponed; Vikram Bhatt reshoots 12 Days in REAL locations after FAN demand; new release set for January 30, 2026; director says, “It has the BEST 3D to date…”

Vikram Bhatt said, “My mother was very unwell since January. In September, she passed away. Due to this tragedy, I couldn't do the amount of VFX work required.”

He added, “Then, when we released the teaser, the lovers of the Haunted series were not happy. They wanted more real locations. We have always been in the habit of listening to good advice. Hence, we have adhered to it and shot in actual locations. We have incorporated those shots into the film. Accordingly, we are now ready to bring the film on January 30, 2026.”

He further explained, “We generated a lot of VFX plates for the background. But that didn't look real enough. Hence, we went and shot a couple of scenes for 10-12 days.”

Many netizens speculated that AI has been used in Haunted - Ghosts Of The Past. Vikram Bhatt clarified, “There was no AI. It was all VFX. Basically, the film is set in a strange new world. I wanted to create that world (as per the requirement). But I realized that before watching the film, the audience won't know what world is being shown in the film. Hence, they have assumed that it's bad VFX (laughs). But it actually wasn't. It was just a different world.”

When asked when the trailer of Haunted - Ghosts Of The Past will be released, Vikram Bhatt answered, “The trailer will be out next month.”

Songs and 3D

The songs of Haunted were memorable. What can we expect from the songs of the second part? Vikram replied, “Hopefully, we will be able to match the soundtrack of the first part, if not better it (smiles).”

Lastly, a conversation about a film of the Haunted series is incomplete without mentioning the 3D element. Vikram Bhatt made a big claim before signing off, “I can tell you that Haunted - Ghosts Of The Past will have the best 3D to date in Indian cinema. I just saw some 3D shots and I was jumping with joy!”

Also Read: Vikram Bhatt decodes the timeless allure of Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.