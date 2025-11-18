PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, launched a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival on October 31 to celebrate one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and enduring stars. Featuring a lineup of timeless films — Om Shanti Om, Devdas, Dil Se, Main Hoon Na, Chennai Express, Jawan and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na — the festival reignited collective nostalgia and drew audiences of all ages back to theatres across the country, some returning to relive the magic and others discovering these classics for the first time.

PVR INOX to extend Shah Rukh Khan film festival after massive nationwide response

One of the most loved film festivals hosted by PVR INOX, the festival was extended beyond November 14, 2025, after an extraordinary response marked by full houses, standing ovations, and viral fan celebrations. Across cities, audiences turned theatres into arenas of joy — singing songs, shouting dialogues, dancing in aisles, recreating scenes, and even arriving in cosplay inspired by SRK’s iconic characters. What began as a tribute became a cultural movement, reaffirming the timeless appeal and unmatched charisma of Shah Rukh Khan. The festival’s success is a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring star power — his ability to unite generations and evoke pure cinematic emotion decades after his first release.

The SRK Film Festival is part of PVR INOX’s ongoing initiative to celebrate exceptional talent and landmark films from India and around the world. By bringing timeless classics back to the big screen, PVR INOX rekindles the magic of great cinema and builds a bridge between generations — allowing new audiences to discover these masterpieces and longtime fans to relive their nostalgia and joy. So far, the festival has hosted over 3500 shows across multiple cities, and owing to the overwhelming audience response, films such as Om Shanti Om, Devdas, Dil Se, Main Hoon Na, and Chennai Express have been extended beyond November 14, 2025.

The festival lineup featured titles like Chennai Express, a delightful action-comedy that blends high-octane adventure with Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched comic timing; Devdas, a timeless epic of unfulfilled love and grandeur; Dil Se, a hauntingly poetic exploration of love and rebellion; Jawan, a powerful action spectacle showcasing SRK in a dual role; Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, one of SRK’s most endearing performances as a flawed yet loveable dreamer; Main Hoon Na, a perfect blend of emotion, patriotism, and flair; and Om Shanti Om, a dazzling reincarnation saga that pays tribute to Hindi cinema’s golden era with wit and style.

Booking details and theatre listings are available on the official PVR INOX app and website.

