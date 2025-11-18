20 Years Of Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena EXCLUSIVE: Suparn S Varma talks about his bond with Feroz Khan: “I was like his ADOPTED son; I miss him EVERY single day; he CHARMED every lady of every age as he treated them with respect and reverence”

The cool heist film, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005), was released 20 years ago, on November 18. The film is memorable for its music, slick look and the ensemble cast – Fardeen Khan, Koena Mitra, Kay Kay Menon, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and above all, the late Feroz Khan. It marked the directorial debut of Suparn S Varma, who began as a journalist and then turned writer before donning the director’s hat. As a writer, he worked on Janasheen (2003), which starred Fardeen Khan and was directed by Feroz Khan. This film helped him form a bond with the latter. On Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena’s 20th anniversary, Suparn S Varma exclusively spoke to Bollywood Hungama and opened up like never before about his association with the charismatic and dashing actor-filmmaker.

Suparn S Varma said, “He was my mentor. I was like his adopted son. A lot of times, I asked Fardeen, ‘Why does your father love me so much?’. Fardeen would always smile and never answer that question!”

He added, “Mr Khan gave me so much love and respect. I was literally a new kid. He treated me in a way that was unbelievable. He was a father figure and a friend. He would talk about life and filmmaking. He was so passionate about everything that he did. The best thing about Khan saab was the respect that he gave others. He was called a Casanova, but the way he treated a woman, every lady of every age would be charmed by him as he treated them with respect and reverence.”

Suparn S Varma continued, “He approached his craft with absolute and utter passion. He lived his music, he lived his script and he lived every single day of his life to the fullest. And he was unapologetic. He was who he was – in your face. There were no two sides to him. There was no bullshit. He was the most honest guy living the most truthful life. He was also the last of its kind.”

Suparn S Varma signed off by stating, “He taught me a lot and I miss him every single day. We have had the most amazing experiences together, a lot of which I would never talk about (smiles).”

