Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who is currently in judicial custody along with his wife Shwetambari Bhatt in connection with a Rs 30 crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case, is facing fresh allegations related to non-payment of dues from his 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Parag Chadha, the casting director of the film, has publicly accused Bhatt of not clearing his professional fees. Following Chadha’s statement, several actors and crew members associated with the film have also come forward with similar claims of unpaid dues.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Parag said that 100 per cent of his fees remain unpaid despite repeated follow-ups over the years. “100% of my fees is pending,” he said, adding that he had refrained from speaking out earlier due to concerns about his livelihood and future work prospects.

Parag stated that the makers had acknowledged the pending payment but failed to settle it. “I have email confirmations acknowledging my dues. Despite that, no payment was made,” he said. He added that he no longer expects the money to be recovered. “I’ve written this money off as bad debt. Speaking out is not about recovering it, it’s about awareness.”

After Parag’s allegations became public, other members of the cast and crew of 1920: Horrors of the Heart also alleged that they had not received payments owed to them. Some claimed that vendors and debutant actors associated with the project were similarly affected, despite the film’s reported box office earnings of Rs 17–18 crore.

Neither Vikram Bhatt nor his representatives have issued a public response to the allegations at the time of writing.

The development adds to the legal troubles faced by the filmmaker, who remains in custody as investigations in the fraud case continue.

