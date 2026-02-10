With less than six weeks to go before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, excitement is running high for obvious reasons. The first part, Dhurandhar (2025), opened on a decent note before going on to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Its characters, iconic moments, patriotic undertone and, of course, Akshaye Khanna’s dance achieved cult status, ensuring that the film continued to draw viewership even after its Netflix premiere. In this article, Bollywood Hungama takes a closer look at the promotional plans of the sequel, based on inputs gathered from multiple sources.

EXCLUSIVE: Exciting song of Dhurandhar: The Revenge to be unveiled in February; trailer likely to be launched around March 5

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s a tremendous demand for the trailer of the sequel. However, fans will have to wait for some time. In February, the makers plan to release a song. This track is quite promising and expected to further the hype for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

The source continued, “As for the trailer, it’ll be released in March after Holi. As of now, the makers plan to launch it on Thursday, March 5, in a grand fashion, just like last time. However, the exact date of the trailer launch will be confirmed in a few weeks.”

There are reports that the trailer launch will be held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC, Mumbai. The source said, “The trailer will indeed be launched in NMACC. The first part’s trailer event also took place in the same sprawling venue. At that time, the entire team of the film were already in high spirits as they knew that they had made a special film. Now, with the way the first part has been received, their enthusiasm will be at an all-time high and that would further add to the fun.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others. Incidentally, director Aditya Dhar’s birthday falls on March 12, that is, a week before Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s March 19 release and it remains to be seen if a memorable celebration is planned. The source said, “It won’t be a surprise if team Dhurandhar goes the extra mile in making his birthday special this year. After all, Aditya Dhar has become a sensation; he’s the pride of Indian cinema.”

