The Rajasthan High Court has refused a bail petition filed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, in connection with a fraud case registered in Udaipur. The couple, currently in judicial custody, had sought relief from the court, including the quashing of the FIR and interim release, but the bench declined their plea, allowing the police investigation to continue.

Rajasthan High Court REJECTS bail plea of Vikram Bhatt and wife in Rs 30 crores fraud case

As per a report by PTI, the court’s decision came on Monday. According to the order, the allegations against the Bhatts and other co-accused extend beyond a mere contractual dispute and suggest “deliberate diversion and misappropriation of funds.” Justice Sameer Jain observed that, on the face of the matter, the case involves dishonesty and lacks transparency rather than only a breach of contract.

“The allegations are not confined merely to non-performance of a contract; they involve deliberate diversion of funds, lack of transparency, and elements of dishonesty. The preliminary inquiry has revealed evidence of fake invoices and the circulation of funds.”

Bhatt’s legal team had argued that the dispute is essentially civil in nature, arising from an agreement to make four films and therefore should not attract criminal proceedings. They also contended that the venue for resolving such contractual issues was Mumbai, not Udaipur.

The FIR was lodged by Udaipur-based businessman Dr. Ajay Murdia, who alleges that he was defrauded of around Rs 30-40 crores intended for film production, including a planned biopic on his wife. He claimed that though funds were paid as per the agreement, the projects did not materialise and substantial amounts were transferred to unrelated vendors and parties.

Bhatt and his wife were arrested in Mumbai in early December and later produced before a court in Udaipur. Their earlier request for anticipatory bail was also rejected by the Bombay High Court. With the Rajasthan High Court declining to interfere with the FIR and bail applications, the police probe into the allegations will proceed as per standard procedures.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Dev remembers Awara Paagal Deewana: “I always tell Vikram Bhatt, ‘make more comedies'”; talks about 1920: Horrors Of The Heart: “Mujhe laga tha ki woh film ek din nahin chalegi but it worked”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.