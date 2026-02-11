Actor Ranveer Singh has received a threat, prompting a police probe and heightened security at his Mumbai residence. According to a report by PTI, the actor was sent a threatening voice message, following which the authorities initiated an investigation.

Ranveer Singh receives threat; security heightened at Mumbai residence as police launch probe

Police sources confirmed that the Crime Branch is currently examining the voice note and attempting to trace the sender. A search operation has been launched as part of the inquiry.

In the wake of the threat, security arrangements at the residence shared by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have reportedly been strengthened. According to a letter circulating online and attributed to the society managing committee of the residential complex, six armed private security guards have been stationed at the premises along with one uniformed police personnel. The letter notes that such deployment was not in place earlier.

The society has raised concerns about the movement of armed guards through common areas, including the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area. Residents have expressed discomfort and flagged safety concerns over the presence of weapons in shared spaces.

In a letter dated February 10 addressed to Dadar Police, the Society Managing Committee sought clarification on multiple points. These include whether the private security guards are carrying licensed firearms within the residential premises, whether Dadar Police Station has granted permission for such deployment, and details regarding the police personnel stationed at the flat — including the department responsible and the nature of the assignment.

While acknowledging and appreciating the police department’s prompt action in sending an officer to verify the security arrangements, the society has requested official clarification to address concerns among residents.

Police officials have not yet disclosed further details about the content of the threatening message. The investigation remains ongoing.

