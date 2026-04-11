Actor Ravie Dubey recently shared his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor on the upcoming film Ramayana. The film has already generated strong interest after its first glimpse was unveiled. Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the project has received attention online. Viewers have responded positively to his appearance and screen presence in the early visuals from the film.

Ravie Dubey calls Ranbir Kapoor “quiet and deeply committed” while working on Ramayana

Ravie Dubey praises Ranbir Kapoor’s approach on set

Speaking about their collaboration, Ravie Dubey described Ranbir Kapoor as calm and focused during the shoot. He said, “Ranbir has an incredible aura. He’s quiet, graceful, and deeply committed. He carries a very soft energy, and I think that’s something everyone who meets him would feel.”

His comments reflect his experience of working closely with the actor during the making of the film.

Cast brings together key characters from the epic

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, while Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman. Sai Pallavi is set to portray Sita. The casting of the trio has drawn attention since the film’s early announcements. The project continues to remain one of the most talked about upcoming titles.

Audiences are now waiting to see how the characters and their relationships are presented on screen as the film moves closer to release.

Also Read: Moti Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, reacts to Ramayana teaser, calls Ranbir Kapoor “a class actor”

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