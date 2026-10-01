Vijay Deverakonda’s UNHYPE records Rs 1.3 crore revenue in two weeks with launch edition: “This is just the beginning”

Vijay Deverakonda's skincare brand UNHYPE has sold out its launch edition of VD Signature Routines within two weeks of opening pre-bookings. According to the brand, the limited launch edition comprised 10,000 routines, or 30,000 individual skincare products, across its Acne Safe and Brightening ranges.

Vijay Deverakonda’s UNHYPE records Rs 1.3 crore revenue in two weeks with launch edition: “This is just the beginning”

The brand said the launch edition generated Rs 1.3 crore in revenue during the two-week period. Pre-bookings for the VD Signature Routines opened on September 11, with the first shipments scheduled to begin from September 21.

The VD Signature Routines follow a three-step skincare format comprising a face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen. The products were launched across two routines, Acne Safe and Brightening.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to UNHYPE sell-out

Commenting on the response to the launch, Vijay Deverakonda, co-founder of UNHYPE, thanked customers who purchased the limited-edition routines. “I genuinely want to thank everyone who trusted us and chose to make UNHYPE a part of their everyday skincare. We knew we had built something we believed in, but seeing 10,000 routines sell out in two weeks is incredible,” Deverakonda said.

The actor also acknowledged customers who were unable to purchase the products after the launch edition sold out. “We’re completely sold out right now, and we’re working to restock as soon as possible. To everyone who missed out this time we’re sorry. We’re coming back with more. This is just the beginning. There’s a lot more coming from UNHYPE,” he added.

UNHYPE to open sales of regular routines

Following the sell-out of the VD Signature Routines, UNHYPE is set to open sales of its regular Acne Safe and Brightening Routines from October 3. Unlike the limited-edition VD Signature Routines, the regular ranges will be available through the brand's website, allowing customers to purchase the three-step skincare routines beyond the launch edition.

The brand's initial offering focuses on a simplified approach to daily skincare, with each routine combining a face wash, moisturiser and sunscreen. UNHYPE's launch edition is now sold out, with the company preparing to expand availability through its regular product ranges.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda praises Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa teaser: “Just no more injuries please”

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