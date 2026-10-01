Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari evicted in surprise mid-week exit after captaincy task? Here’s what we know!

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed its first mid-week eviction of the season, with Rhiti Tiwari reportedly eliminated from the house. Unlike the regular elimination process based on audience voting, Rhiti's exit came as part of a captaincy task and involved the show's unique lifeline mechanism.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari evicted in surprise mid-week exit after captaincy task? Here’s what we know!

Rhiti, the daughter of actor-singer and politician Manoj Tiwari, entered Bigg Boss 20 alongside her father when the Salman Khan-hosted season premiered on September 6. Her journey initially saw her forming connections with several housemates, but her time on the reality show soon became marked by multiple confrontations and controversies.

How was Rhiti Tiwari eliminated from Bigg Boss 20?

The latest captaincy task gave contenders Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij and Uditi Singh a special "vardaan". As part of the twist, the contenders were given the power to take away a lifeline from another contestant. Rhiti had already been left with only one life. When the power was used against her, she lost her final lifeline and her journey in the Bigg Boss house came to an end.

Reports describe the development as the season's first mid-week eviction and not an elimination decided through the usual public voting process.

Her exit follows Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi, who were previously eliminated from the season. Rohed was the first contestant to leave the house, while Isha became the second eviction before Rhiti's unexpected mid-week exit.

Rhiti Tiwari's controversial stint inside the house

Rhiti's time on Bigg Boss 20 had already attracted considerable attention following her clashes with fellow contestants. One of the major controversies involved Qazi Touqeer.

After Salman Khan addressed a separate controversy involving Qazi's alleged illness, Rhiti confronted him and questioned his conduct. Their equation subsequently became increasingly strained.

The situation escalated during a diss battle that formed part of a captaincy task. Rhiti directed abusive and derogatory remarks towards Qazi and Uditi Singh, leading to a confrontation inside the house. The incident later became a major subject of discussion during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan subsequently confronted Rhiti over her language. Calling her performance during the task "the worst diss ever", he told her that there were limits to what could be said in the name of a diss battle and questioned the language she had used.

The host also drew attention to Rhiti's connection with Manoj Tiwari and her identity as a star kid. Salman questioned her conduct in the context of her father's public image and compared her behaviour with that of former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA says he will “maintain a boundary” with Love Gill after latter calls out his remark for dancing with Gullu

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