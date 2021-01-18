Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is making waves on social media. The teenager, who is exact replica of his father, is an avid sports fan. He has trained in cricket and even plays football. He has now joined the All-Stars Football team which is owned by Bunty Walia and has Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor as participants among others.

All-Stars Football Club shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, January 17, with Ibrahim sharing a handshake with Bunty Walia. “We welcome Ibrahim Ali Khan to the Allstar's family and we wish him well for all the matches to be played henceforth. And we hope he scores plenty of goals for ASFC and hope he enjoys his time with us,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Stars Football Club (@allstarsfc_pfh)

All-Stars Football Club matches were to kick off in Dubai this month. But, due to the surge in the coronavirus cases again, the matches have been postponed.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan don aesthetic attires for their dinner

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.