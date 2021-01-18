Bollywood Hungama

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan joins Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor’s All Stars Football Club

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is making waves on social media. The teenager, who is exact replica of his father, is an avid sports fan. He has trained in cricket and even plays football. He has now joined the All-Stars Football team which is owned by Bunty Walia and has Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor as participants among others.

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan joins Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor’s All Stars Football Club

All-Stars Football Club shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, January 17, with Ibrahim sharing a handshake with Bunty Walia. “We welcome Ibrahim Ali Khan to the Allstar's family and we wish him well for all the matches to be played henceforth. And we hope he scores plenty of goals for ASFC and hope he enjoys his time with us,” the caption read.

All-Stars Football Club matches were to kick off in Dubai this month. But, due to the surge in the coronavirus cases again, the matches have been postponed.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan don aesthetic attires for their dinner

