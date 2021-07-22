Bollywood Hungama

Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Vidyut Jamwal starrer Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha has finally gone on floors. Helmed by Faruk Ali again, the film will also star Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah and Vipin Sharma will also play pivotal roles in it.

Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha in Mumbai

The actor shared the news on his Twitter handle and shared a picture posing with Shivaleeka, Faruk, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak who was holding a clapperboard in which it was written 'MAHURAT'. Sharing the picture, Vidyut wrote, "A story meant to redefine INTENSE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha hits the floors," while tagging everyone.

Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha is the sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Hafiz. The film was released digitally on Amazon Prime and was based on the story of Sameer Chaudhary played by Vidyut Jamwal who rescues his wife Nargis played by Shivaleeka Oberoi from the Middle East as she gets trapped in the trafficking.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal announces his first production titled IB 71; to be helmed by Sankalp Reddy

More Pages: Khuda Haafiz - Chapter II Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

