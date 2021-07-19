In April this year, actor Vidyut Jammwal had completed ten years in the entertainment industry. To mark the occasion, he had annouced his home banner Action Hero Films. He launched his home banner with Abbas Sayyed on board as Co-Producer. The inspiration for the establishment of Action Hero Films arose from Jammwal's philosophy of always moving and being in action. Today, the actor annouced his first project under his home banner.

Action Hero Films will produce an espionage thriller film titled IB 71 in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. The film will be helmed by Telugu film director Sankalp Reddy who has helmed the National Award-winning film Ghazi and then Antariksham 9000 KMPH. He also directed a segment in Netlfix’s original anthology Pitta Kathalu.

Making the announcement of his first production, Vidyut said, “I'm happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' as Producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banners first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support. 'IB 71' is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of teamwork and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped for."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Action Hero Films (@actionherofilms)



Meanwhile, Jammwal's upcoming films include Khuda Haafiz Chapter II produced by Panorama Studios, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sanak.

ALSO READ: Vidyut Jammwal all set for Hollywood; the action star gets signed by Wonder Street

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.