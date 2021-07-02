Actor Vidya Balan, and producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are among the new 395 artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Amongst the invitees, 25 are Oscar winners whereas 89 are former nominees.

Three names from India invited to join the class of 2021 include Vidya Balan, the only Indian actor in the list, who is acknowledged for her performances in the films Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani. Ekta Kapoor is one of the producers to be invited and her works listed are Dream Girl and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai. Shobha Kapoor is also amongst the names and her work as a producer are Udta Punjab and The Dirty Picture.

The other big names invited are Andra Day, Maria Bakalova, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson, Minari stars Steven Yeun, Ye-ri Han, and recent Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn. Promising Young Woman original screenplay winner Emerald Fennell, Lee Isaac Chung (director and writer, Minari) are amongst the invitees.

The class of 2021 includes 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside the United States.

