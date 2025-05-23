Hera Pheri 3 Row: Advocate of Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films opens up about the legal notice sent to Paresh Rawal; reveals these are ‘consequences of a unilateral pullback’

We had earlier reported that in a major setback to the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar and his production house Cape of Good Films has reportedly taken legal action against veteran actor Paresh Rawal for abruptly backing out of the project. Advocate Pooja Tidke, representing the production house, confirmed that a legal notice has been issued, citing breach of contract and damages amounting to Rs 25 crores.

According to the legal team, Rawal had officially committed to the film earlier this year and even began shooting. “Stakeholders had met, confirmed the production of the film. In fact, Paresh ji had tweeted about the film sometime in the end of January, indicating very clearly that he would be associated with it. Thereafter, there were contracts entered into, the shooting for the trailer began. In fact, there was some portion about three or three and a half minutes of the film itself that had been shot,” said Tidke in a statement to PTI.

However, the situation took a sharp turn in May, when Rawal allegedly revealed to Bollywood Hungama about him no longer being a part of the film. The sudden withdrawal has reportedly shocked the cast and crew. “It’s taken everybody by surprise”. “There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics, equipment, shooting of the trailer,” she shared and continued, “Trailers have been shot and released. So, there's been a substantial amount of money already invested in the film. Shooting had begun. Of course, you know, everyone's synchronized schedules are now disrupted. Professionally, it's affected everyone,”

The advocate further elaborated on the potential fallout, highlighting that the production house had already paid Rs 11 lakhs to Rawal and had begun shooting based on the contractual agreement. “These are damages towards the losses suffered on account of a unilateral pullback from the film after having committed, acted upon the contract that he had already entered into. Of course, the production house paying senior actors, the production house has incurred its own costs”, Tidke noted.

The legal notice served gives Rawal a seven-day window to respond, a period that is set to end in the next couple of days. “So far, there's been no development since then. It is true. We have issued a legal notice”. “While also expressing hope for an amicable resolution, she mentioned, “I'm sure parties are talking to each other and trying to work things out”, and concluded, “Let's hope things work out. It's good for all the stakeholders in the film. It's good for the audience. It's good for the franchise. It's a very beloved franchise. So, let's see what happens”.

As per current reports, no new update has emerged since the notice was sent, but sources suggest that informal conversations may be underway to resolve the issue out of court. The Hera Pheri franchise, known for its cult status and comic timing, continues to face uncertainty as fans eagerly await clarity on the future of its third installment.

