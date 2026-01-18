Jio Studios is going all out to ensure that the next Dhurandhar film lives onto the tremendous hype generated by the content of the first film. According to reliable sources, Aditya Dhar has re-edited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar in the format of a teaser and the same will screen with Border 2 all across the country from January 23. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The idea is to replug the release date in the minds of cinema-going audiences. Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for an Eid 2026 release, the teaser will re-establish the date with some newer visuals."

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, both Dhurandhar and Border are catering to the same set of audience, and this is a direct communication to the cine-goers to revisit the halls on March 19. "Both Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 are nationalistic films, and the team at Jio Studios wants to capitalize on the wave of patriotic cinema. The new cut of teaser from the end-credits of part one will be out digitally too, after a premiere on the big screen. For the beginners, it is a big screen exclusive."

Dhurandhar 2 is clashing with Toxic at the box office, and the war between the two biggies is on, as the makers of this Ranveer Singh starrer are not looking to shift their arrival. "It's a commitment from team Dhurandhar to the audience who gave so much love to the first part, and they will deliver what was promised."

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will meanwhile drop towards the end of February. Keep on reading for more updates!

