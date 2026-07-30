Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Google are coming together to co-host an AI filmmaking workshop for India’s filmmaking and creative community on August 4th at YRF Studios.

Yash Raj Films and Google to host AI filmmaking workshop for India’s creative community on August 4; details inside!

This session will explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in cinema while providing creative and production professionals with hands-on training for Flow, Google’s AI creative studio. Participants will learn how to integrate AI tools into existing production workflows as a storytelling companion, ensuring filmmakers retain full creative control over their craft.

The event is one of the first sessions to bring Google’s Flow team directly into a major international studio’s production and creative leadership. The YRF session brings that engagement to the industry-wide creative and production teams, with a focus on craft and creative control.

“Every generation of filmmakers inherits new tools, and every generation has to decide whether the tool serves the story or starts dictating it,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films. “We’re choosing to have that conversation early and on our terms, in the room with the people building this technology. This session is about giving our filmmakers and creative teams the judgment to use AI deliberately, so that craft stays firmly in human hands, and the camera, the actor, and the story remain where they’ve always belonged - at the centre.”

“We are already seeing incredible momentum with Google Flow in India. Through this workshop, we’re excited to bring our AI creative studio to even more creators across the country – and see how these legendary storytellers use the technology to challenge boundaries of artistic expression,” said Dr. Arathi Sethumadhavan, Director, User Experience Research, Technology & Society.

Beyond the hands-on masterclass, Google and YRF hope the workshop serves as a launchpad for ongoing dialogue with India’s leading storytellers. The session includes dedicated networking opportunities with Google’s core AI engineering and product teams, alongside optional deep-dive modules for filmmakers ready to apply Flow to active workflows. Ultimately, the ambition is to continue exploring how world-class creatives push these tools to potentially unlock entirely new narrative forms and amplify Indian cinema to the world.

Also Read: Yash Raj Films appoints Usha Rachael Thomas as Head of Communications Strategy

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