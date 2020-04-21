Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is continuing to do his part amid nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The cases have rapidly increased in the country and the lockdown will continue till May 3. During this time, the on-duty officers are working day and night in order to keep the citizens safe.

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, reported that Rohit Shetty has arranged facilities in eight hotels for on-duty cops. The tweet read, "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020

Rohit Shetty has also donated Rs. 51 lakhs to FWICE to help the daily wage workers who have been impacted during the lockdown.

