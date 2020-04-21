Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 5:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with facilities for on-duty Mumbai Police working amid lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is continuing to do his part amid nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The cases have rapidly increased in the country and the lockdown will continue till May 3. During this time, the on-duty officers are working day and night in order to keep the citizens safe.

Rohit Shetty sets up 8 hotels with facilities for on-duty Mumbai Police working amid lockdown

Mumbai Police, on Tuesday, reported that Rohit Shetty has arranged facilities in eight hotels for on-duty cops. The tweet read, "#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner. We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe."

Rohit Shetty has also donated Rs. 51 lakhs to FWICE to help the daily wage workers who have been impacted during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty transfers money to the bank accounts of paparazzi who are out of work due to lockdown

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan to work with…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Zaira Wasim urges everyone to stop praising…

Zareen Khan launches her own YouTube channel

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox

Cannes Film Festival to not take place in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification