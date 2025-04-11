Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and director Karan Singh Tyagi attended the press conference of Kesari 2 at an aesthetically pleasing cinema hall in Mumbai. Akshay was asked to comment on Jaya Bachchan’s recent statement about his critically acclaimed and commercially successful film, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (2017).

Kesari 2 press conference: Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on Jaya Bachchan’s shocking comments on Toilet – Ek Prem Katha: “Agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga…”

The journalist at first asked him to comment on being criticized for his choice of films not just by netizens but also those within the industry. The reporter didn’t name Jaya Bachchan. Akshay Kumar replied, “I don’t think anyone has criticized my films. Koi bewakoof hi hoga who’ll criticize a film like Pad Man, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Kesari, Kesari 2, etc. I made these films from my heart. These films educate people about so many things.”

When the journalist clarified that he meant Jaya Bachchan’s comments, he answered, “Agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga. If I have done something wrong by making Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and if she feels so, toh sahi hoga.”

Jaya Bachchan had said, “Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh mai aise picturein kabhi na dekhu. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? Please bataiye aap logo me se kitne log is tarah ki title wali film dekhne jayenge.”

Akshay Kumar also reacted to the comments of Caroline Dyer, the great-granddaughter of General Reginald Dyer, who led the British troops during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kesari 2 is based on this shocking episode.

The star said, “One nation’s trauma is another nation’s lesson. She never understood it. She kept saying, ‘History hai, bhool jao, khatam karo’. I don’t think she has understood the lesson and what we have gone through. What Karan said about it, I appreciate it and the way he said it is also absolutely right.”

He added, “By the time this film reaches the climax, you’ll understand how much anger there was. I would say that you watch the film to feel the anger.”

Kesari 2 releases in cinemas on April 18.

Also Read:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.