Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.03.2019 | 9:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar SPEAKS up about how she grew up with wrong notions of sex portrayed in Hindi cinema

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gully Boy is doing brisk business at the box office and not surprisingly Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are riding high on the success of the same. The film, based on the life of street rappers, has swooned people and the filmmaker couldn’t be happier about it. While she is considered to be one of the few female filmmakers in Bollywood, the feminist director had some interesting observations about the kind of films she watched when she grew up.

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar SPEAKS up about how she grew up with wrong notions of sex portrayed in Hindi cinema

Readers would be aware that the 90s cinema had a very different concept of love, sex and relationships. Pointing out towards that and the previous generation of cinema, Zoya stated that as a kid it was initially okay to feature rape, molestation etc. in films but consensual sex was a strict no-no. The filmmaker decided to raise her voice against such kind of films being promoted in a recent interview wherein she confessed that these films made her have wrong notions about sex.

She shunned Hindi cinema for the wrong portrayal of sex which was only in the forms of rape, molestation. Zoya also spoke about how they were allowed to watch rape and molestation but not consensual sex. She explained that such sexist portrayals impact kids of the impressionable young age and how she understood these concepts only after growing up. She also believes that kids will grow up with the wrong notions where they are used to seeing a woman always saying a no and the man trying to force himself on her.

Moreover, Zoya Akhtar, we hear, has also reportedly expressed keen interest in showcasing more female oriented stories which is currently a popular trend in Bollywood films. The filmmaker recently also announced that she would be more than happy to make a sequel to her recent hit Gully Boy.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s hip – hop saga to continue, Zoya Akhtar confirms

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Deepika Padukone’s hero Vikrant…

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy’s hip - hop…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 26 in overseas

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is on GREAT terms with…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 25 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE! Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification