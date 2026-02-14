Marking one year of Chhaava, actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on February 14, 2026, to express heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love the film has received. Sharing throwback stills from the film along with behind-the-scenes moments featuring director Laxman Utekar, the actor reflected on the journey with a note of reverence.

“I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special!,” he wrote.

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film fraternity. Actor Nimrat Kaur dropped clapping hand emojis in the comments section, while fans revisited their experience of watching the historical drama. “Re-watched it last week on Netflix. Still gives the same goosebumps,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Such well-deserved praise and love!” A third shared a more critical take, commenting on the film’s background score but noting the sensitivity around expressing such opinions.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was lauded for its scale, performances and emotional storytelling, even as it sparked discussions in certain quarters. A few weeks ago, music composer A. R. Rahman, in a conversation with BBC Asian Network, described the film as “divisive,” stating that it “cashed in on divisiveness.” However, Rahman defended his decision to work on the project, emphasising that at its core, the film aimed to showcase bravery.

“It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery,” Rahman said, adding that he had initially questioned his involvement before being convinced by the director of the film’s intent. He further remarked, “Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called internal conscience, which knows what the truth is, and what manipulation is.”

Despite the debates, Chhaava has continued to resonate with audiences a year after its release, with Kaushal’s performance earning sustained appreciation.

