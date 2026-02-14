There is a rumour on the internet that Nagarjuna was offered the role that has triggered the resurgence of Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Nagarjuna clarifies, “I was NOT offered Akshaye Khanna’s role in Dhurandhar, I wish I was”

But Nagarjuna, who is currently holidaying abroad, debunked the Dhurandhar rumours. “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster,” he said.

Nag is currently shooting for his 100th film and he is very excited about it. “We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special. After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling.”

