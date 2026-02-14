After the phenomenal response to 'Matrubhumi,' which crossed 50 million views across platforms, Salman Khan Films now unveils the much-awaited Valentine’s special romantic track, 'Main Hoon,' from Battle of Galwan. Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the full song is out now and beautifully captures the emotional heartbeat of the film.

Battle Of Galwan makers unveil song ‘Main Hoon’ on Valentine’s Day, watch

Sharing the song on the social media handle, the makers wrote, This Valentine’s, let love take over with #MainHoon, Song Out Now!"

'Main Hoon' perfectly embodies the love within a relationship, from moments of togetherness and laughter shared with family to the inevitable transition into solitude and silent longing. The song tenderly portrays the contrast in the life of a soldier’s family, the warmth of happy days spent at home, followed by the quiet ache of separation when duty calls. This emotional shift is seamlessly woven into the narrative, making the song both intimate and deeply moving.

Visually, the track balances joy and yearning. We see Salman Khan in heartfelt, gentle moments, smiling, celebrating, and cherishing time with his family, contrasted with frames that reflect emotional distance and loneliness. Chitrangda Singh brings grace, portraying resilience and quiet strength. Their chemistry feels mature, organic, and profoundly sincere.

Ayaan Lall, who serves as the music director and composer, delivers a soothing melody that lingers long after the song ends. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayaan Lall, the vocals elevate the emotional core of the track, while lyrics penned by Ayaan Lall and Shabbir Ahmed feel apt and heartfelt, echoing the sacrifices and silent strength of those who stand behind a soldier.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director. The film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience also starring Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

