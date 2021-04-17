Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to launch Kabir Bedi’s autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kabir Bedi's upcoming autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor will be launched by none other than the iconic Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It'll be interesting to watch two Hindi film personalities who've made waves internationally, and who have turned authors with their life stories, come together to discuss and launch Kabir's book.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to launch Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of An Actor

Priyanka joins Kabir from London for a virtual launch of his book that will premiere on an entertainment portal, and Kabir’s social media on April 19th at 6.30 pm.

Kabir, who turned into a debut author with his autobiography, is thrilled to have Priyanka, a celebrated international star and Kabir's friend to launch his book. Priyanka herself made her debut as an author recently with her own autobiography, Unfinished.

Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor is about the highs and lows of Kabir Bedi’s professional and personal life, his exciting stories of Bollywood, Hollywood, and stardom in Europe, his tumultuous relationships, his deep loves and lingering losses, why his beliefs have changed, his wrenching setbacks, and how he made India proud. It's the story of his making, breaking, and re-making as a man.

The book, published by Westland will be available across India on April 19th online and in bookstores.

ALSO READ: BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra dons risky embroidered jacket with billowing trousers, Nick Jonas looks sharp in Giorgio Armani

