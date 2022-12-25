Currently South vs Bollywood has become a topic of discussion in the entertainment industry. While a section of fans and critics explain that the South film industry serves better content, a bunch of celebs suggest that both industries can co-exist. Speaking of the same but with a different perspective, recently actress-turned-politician Jayasudha has also voiced her opinion. She criticises the Indian government while stating that Kangana Ranaut got Padma Shri within her ten films.

“Kangana Ranaut got Padma Shri within ten films,” says Jayasudha; criticises the Indian government for not appreciating “South actors”

It all happened, when Jayasudha appeared in the talk show Unstoppable with NBK song with her contemporary Jaya Prada, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna on Aha. The actress-turned-politician argued that Bollywood actresses like Kangana Ranaut have been honoured with a Padma Shri after having worked in just 10 films. However, actors who have worked for many decades in the film industry have not been given any recognition for their work, especially actors in the South film industry.

“I'm okay with Kangana Ranaut getting Padma Shri. She is an amazing actress. Yet, she received that award within 10 films. Over here, we have worked on many films yet are not recognised by the government,” said Jayasudha on the show.

The veteran actress further added, “Even Vijaya Nirmala, the woman director who is on the Guinness Records, hasn't received such appreciation. Sometimes, I feel bad that the South is not being appreciated by the government.”

As she mentioned that they should not ask to be recognised but it should come from the government itself, actress Jayaprada added, “We should get it respectably and not by asking for it.”

Jayaprada went on to reveal that she “requested the Bharat Ratna for NTR” when she was an MP. And, she is trying to make them consider her appeal till now. The host agreed with Jayasudha and Jayaprada that South actors need to be recognised.

It is worth mentioning here that Kangana Ranaut, who is otherwise quite vocal on the topics that have her mention, has not responded to the remarks coming from the above-mentioned veteran actress.

