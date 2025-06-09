Known as the director of Agni Sakshi and Ghulam-E-Musthafa, he is remembered for his cinematic brilliance and emotional storytelling

In a tragic loss for Indian cinema, veteran filmmaker Partho Ghosh passed away following a heart attack. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by actress Rituparna Sengupta, who expressed her grief. Ghosh was best known for his powerful storytelling and critically acclaimed films that defined the cinematic landscape of the 1990s.

Veteran director Partho Ghosh passes away due to heart attack

“Heartbroken beyond words. We have lost an exceptional talent, a visionary director, and a kind soul. Partho da, you will always be remembered for the magic you created on screen. Rest in peace,” wrote Rituparna Sengupta, mourning the director's passing.

The director of classics such as Agni Sakshi (1996), Ghulam-E-Musthafa (1997), Teesra Kaun? (1994), and Yugpurush (1998), Partho Ghosh carved a niche for himself with films that blended social realism with mainstream appeal. His work tackled complex themes with emotional depth, making him one of the most respected voices of his time.

Ghosh’s Agni Sakshi, starring Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar, and Jackie Shroff, became a landmark film on domestic violence and was both a critical and commercial success. His next, Ghulam-E-Musthafa, featuring Nana Patekar and Raveena Tandon, portrayed the emotional journey of a gangster and went on to become a cult classic. The filmmaker’s nuanced direction and ability to evoke powerful performances made him a trusted name among top actors and producers during the golden era of 90s Bollywood.

Family, friends, and media personnel will reportedly bid farewell to the veteran filmmaker in Madh Island, Mumbai, later on Monday.

As condolences pour in from across the film fraternity and his fans, Partho Ghosh’s contribution to Indian cinema remains timeless. His legacy will continue through the stories he told, which still strike a chord with movie lovers.

