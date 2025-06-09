Akshay Kumar’s team initiated legal action after Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri mid-shoot but the two have been currently maintaining silence on the subject.

The Hera Pheri franchise has found itself in the middle of fresh controversy after veteran actor Paresh Rawal reportedly exited the upcoming installment mid-way through filming. His sudden departure has not only created ripples within the production team but has also triggered legal consequences, with Akshay Kumar’s production house said to be considering legal action against Rawal for breach of commitment.

Hera Pheri fans request Paresh Rawal to rethink his decision of quitting the film; actor responds amid legal drama

Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the beloved comedy series, is widely considered the soul of Hera Pheri. His exit has left fans disappointed and heartbroken — many of whom have taken to social media to plead with the actor to return to the project. One such fan recently addressed Rawal on X (formerly Twitter), urging him to rethink his decision. “Sir please think ???? Once again to join HERA FERI movie ?? You are the hero of this movie,” the fan wrote in an emotional plea.

Rawal’s response, though brief, hinted at deeper issues behind the scenes. Quoting the fan’s post, he replied, “NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri.” His words have since gone viral, sparking intense debate about creative differences, possible ego clashes, and contractual disputes within the Hera Pheri team.

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . ????❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025



While neither Paresh Rawal nor Akshay Kumar has officially commented in detail on the reasons behind the fallout, insiders suggest that creative disagreements and miscommunication may have led to the actor walking out. The legal team associated with Akshay Kumar’s production house is reportedly preparing to serve notices related to breach of agreement, adding a legal layer to the unfolding drama.

As fans continue to rally behind the original cast and voice their disappointment online, the future of the third Hera Pheri film remains uncertain. Whether Paresh Rawal’s decision is final or reversible still hangs in the balance — but one thing is clear: Hera Pheri without Baburao may not be the comedy reunion fans were hoping for.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt on Paresh Rawal as the latter turns 70, “Someone who looks like the guy next door but carries within him a volcanic talent”

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.