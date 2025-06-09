Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Kawal Sharma, who directed more than a dozen Hindi films featuring stars like Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, and Jeetendra, has been arrested in Mumbai by the Haldwani Police after evading a court-ordered sentence since 2022. Kawal has directed films like Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1987), Maalamaal (1988), Mar Mitenge (1988), Namak (1996), Heeralal Pannalal (1999) etc.

Kawal Sharma was apprehended from City Mall, Andheri on June 7. The arrest was executed under the leadership of Haldwani policeman Rajesh Yadav and his team, as per an a report in Samachar Shagun.

Sharma was convicted in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. In 2013, during the release of his film Delhi Eye, Sharma allegedly borrowed Rs. 25 lakhs from a businessman and supermodel, promising to repay Rs. 50 lakhs within 30 days post-release. He issued a cheque for Rs. 50 lakhs, which later bounced.

In 2015, the businessman filed a legal complaint, and on January 17, 2019, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Haldwani, sentenced Sharma to one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 51.10 lakhs. Though he secured bail from the District and Sessions Judge, Nainital, in February 2019, Sharma’s appeal was dismissed in 2022.

Since then, Sharma remained absconding. Despite several court summons, warrants, and public notices published in Mumbai newspapers, Sharma failed to appear, citing financial hardship and fear of incarceration. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him after an FIR (No. 0-37/2024) was registered under Sections 229K and 174K of the IPC at Kotwali Haldwani for non-cooperation in the judicial process.

As per reports, Kawal Sharma will be transported to Uttarakhand for further proceedings.

