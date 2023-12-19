comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.12.2023 | 11:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

en Bollywood News Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

Tanuja was hospitalized earlier this week in Mumbai owing to some age-related ailments.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier this week, as news reports were abuzz with details of yesteryear actress Tanuja being hospitalized These reports suggested that she was taken to a suburban hospital in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. Now, the latest update is that the star is currently recouping well. And if all is well, she will also be discharged soon. For the unversed, Tanuja is also the mother of Bollywood star Kajol and actress Tanisha Mukerji.

Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

News reports suggested that Tanuja was admitted in the ICU aka Intensive Care Unit after she complained a few ailments. She was undergoing treatment for the same, and sources close to the hospital have confirmed that she is responding well and should even be returning home soon. In fact, a source was quoted telling ETimes, "She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two.” While fans were concerned about her health after reports of her being hospitalized started doing the rounds, the sources did assert that it wasn’t something to worry about.

Being one of the seasoned and award-winning actress of Bollywood, Tanuja is known for sharing screen space with some of the most iconic film personalities, like Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, among others. Her films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Jewel Thief along with her work in Bengali Cinema received a lot of recognition. Tanuja has retained her love and passion for acting even today and has featured in the 2022 love anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.

On the other hand, Tanuja’s elder Kajol, who is also married to superstar Ajay Devgn, too has given some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema and continues to be one of the most recognized stars even today. Speaking of her younger daughter Tanisha Mukerji, she has explored not only film space but also reality show space and has been a part of shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Also Read: Veteran actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol, admitted to hospital: Reports

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and…

EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai THUNDERS as he’s not…

Dunki Drop 6: Rajkumar Hirani dedicates a…

Deepika Padukone in talk with Netflix for…

Dunki vs Salaar Box Office War: Pen Marudhar…

Ranveer Singh meets 2 wax statues of himself…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification