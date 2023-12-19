Earlier this week, as news reports were abuzz with details of yesteryear actress Tanuja being hospitalized These reports suggested that she was taken to a suburban hospital in Mumbai due to age-related ailments. Now, the latest update is that the star is currently recouping well. And if all is well, she will also be discharged soon. For the unversed, Tanuja is also the mother of Bollywood star Kajol and actress Tanisha Mukerji.

Veteran actress Tanuja recovers; is expected to be discharged soon

News reports suggested that Tanuja was admitted in the ICU aka Intensive Care Unit after she complained a few ailments. She was undergoing treatment for the same, and sources close to the hospital have confirmed that she is responding well and should even be returning home soon. In fact, a source was quoted telling ETimes, "She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two.” While fans were concerned about her health after reports of her being hospitalized started doing the rounds, the sources did assert that it wasn’t something to worry about.

Being one of the seasoned and award-winning actress of Bollywood, Tanuja is known for sharing screen space with some of the most iconic film personalities, like Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, among others. Her films like Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Jewel Thief along with her work in Bengali Cinema received a lot of recognition. Tanuja has retained her love and passion for acting even today and has featured in the 2022 love anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.

On the other hand, Tanuja’s elder Kajol, who is also married to superstar Ajay Devgn, too has given some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema and continues to be one of the most recognized stars even today. Speaking of her younger daughter Tanisha Mukerji, she has explored not only film space but also reality show space and has been a part of shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

