EXCLUSIVE: Prakash Jha’s producer-daughter Dishaa Jhaa CONFIRMS, “Aashram 4 is in the making and we are also developing Raajneeti 2; hope to release Janadesh in cinemas”

The web series, Sanakalp, was released on Amazon MX Player on March 11 and in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dishaa Jhaa spoke about producing the mammoth show, working with Nana Patekar and her father Prakash Jha (whom she addresses as ‘sir’) and a lot more. She also opened up about working on the sets of the multi-starrer Raajneeti (2010).

EXCLUSIVE: Prakash Jha’s producer-daughter Dishaa Jhaa CONFIRMS, “Aashram 4 is in the making and we are also developing Raajneeti 2; hope to release Janadesh in cinemas”

Dishaa Jhaa said, “Bahut hi purani baat hai yeh! I remember it was a fun shoot. It was also challenging as there were so many actors and also a huge crowd. We had to get them ready every single day. All the actors were quite chill. We used to hang out with them in between takes.”

She also got a chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan in Satyagraha (2013). On this, she said, “Dad has a very good rapport with Mr Bachchan and they are in touch on and off. As an AD, I was star-struck by his presence whenever he used to arrive on the set. He was a delight to work with.”

When asked about future plans, she revealed, “Aashram 4 is in the making and we are also developing Raajneeti 2. A few films and productions are also in production.”

What will be the star cast of Raajneeti 2? She replied, “The film is being written. Once the script is finalized, we can consider who we can cast. So, it’s too early for me to say anything. But I can confirm that it’s being made.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dishaa Jhaa (@jhadisha)

Last year, she posted about wrapping up Janadesh, starring Rahul Bose, Tusshar Kapoor, Ishwak Singh and Pragati Srivastava. Dishaa Jhaa revealed, “We have finished shooting it and its post-production is going on. We hope to release it this year. We need to tie up with a studio.”

She admitted, “Sir wants to release it theatrically. The star cast is not as huge as in his other films. But if we get a chance, we’ll definitely release it in cinemas.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 8 hour-long Sankalp was shot in JUST 57 days – Prakash Jha’s producer-daughter Dishaa Jhaa shares fascinating trivia: “Bachchans stayed in the bungalow owned by Nana Patekar in the show”; adds, “I hope Sankalp BREAKS the record of Aashram”

More Pages: Raajneeti 2 Box Office Collection

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