Indian cinema is set to make its mark in Western Australia with the announcement of the inaugural Indian Festival of Perth, taking place across multiple locations in Perth from November 12 to November 15, 2026. The four-day festival is the latest expansion of the team behind the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) and the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS), two established celebrations of Indian cinema in Australia. The Perth edition marks the team’s expansion into a third major Australian city, bringing the diversity of Indian and South Asian cinema to audiences in Western Australia for the very first time.

Indian Festival of Perth to debut in November 2026, showcase 30+ films across Indian and South Asian languages; details inside!

The special announcement was made during Western Australian Premier Roger Cook’s visit to India, where he announced the inaugural festival during his keynote address, highlighting the growing cultural and creative ties between India and Western Australia.

The inaugural edition will showcase more than 30 films across Indian and South Asian languages, offering audiences an opportunity to discover stories and filmmakers from across the subcontinent.

Announcing the festival, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said, “I am pleased to announce the inaugural Indian Festival of Perth, which will take place across multiple locations in Perth from November 12th to November 15th this year. The festival will showcase more than 30 films across Indian and South Asian languages. And the inaugural festival will welcome a select group of celebrated Indian Filmmakers who will get to witness Western Australian hospitality and visit Perth Film Studio".

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, who is behind both the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Indian Film Festival of Sydney, said, “We are incredibly excited to bring Indian cinema to Perth for the very first time. The launch of the Indian Festival of Perth is a natural extension of what we have been building across Melbourne and Sydney, and it is wonderful to now create a platform for audiences in Western Australia to experience the incredible diversity of Indian and South Asian cinema. Beyond the films, we hope the festival will create meaningful connections between filmmakers, audiences and the wider creative community, and open up new conversations and collaborations between India and Western Australia.”

The launch further strengthens the cultural bridge between India and Australia, with the festival creating a new platform for Indian storytelling in Western Australia and expanding the footprint of Indian cinema across the country.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on Bol Bol Rani releasing in Melbourne and Perth on August 16, “It’s a wonderful feeling to see the film travel beyond borders”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.