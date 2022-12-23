Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen seems to have arrived at a mutual decision of co-parenting their daughter Ziana. As of now, their divorce seems to be on hold.

After going back and forth about their relationship, Charu Asopa had recently confessed in reports that she is planning to return to her career. For the unversed, Charu is a popular television actress. In a statement that she had earlier given to the media, Charu had mentioned that her husband Rajeev Sen didn’t want her to continue with her work in the film industry. However in recent reports, she mentioned that she is in a dilemma about returning onscreen because she was afraid of staying away from her daughter Ziana. Now, in yet another interview, Asopa has thrown light on the current status of her relationship with Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa confesses being ‘cordial’ with Rajeev Sen; says, “Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said”

In an interview with Times of India, Charu Asopa said, “Yes, things between Rajeev and me are cordial now. We both want our relationship to be cordial now because Ziana is growing up fast and she’s slowly understanding things. I don’t want anything negative to happen now.” She continued, “Already a lot has been spoken and done from both sides and she will grow up and see a lot of things. I think Rajeev and I both are going to regret the things we have said but whatever has happened is done now and it is in the past and now it is time for us to move on so that things stabilize a little."

On the other hand, husband Rajeev Sen also added that he has been making an effort to stay and keep things cordial. "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do," he said.

For the ones who came in late, ever since Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019, the couple have been making news for trouble in paradise. After the birth of their daughter Ziana, the rift only further aggravated, with the couple constantly going back and forth about their decision of separating and getting divorced. As of now, it seems that they are taking things slow, one step at a time for their daughter.

Also Read: Charu Asopa speaks about her comeback on TV; says she is nervous to leave Ziana at home

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.