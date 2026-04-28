Bharat Kapoor, known for his extensive work in Hindi cinema across several decades, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 80. The veteran actor reportedly breathed his last at Sion Hospital in the afternoon after facing health complications in recent days.

Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor dies at 80 in Mumbai; family performs last rites

Reportedly, Bharat Kapoor had been unwell for the last few days and was undergoing treatment. His condition worsened due to multiple organ-related complications. His last rites were held later in the evening in the presence of family members, friends, and members of the film fraternity.

Actor Avtar Gill confirmed the news and shared details about Kapoor’s final hours. Speaking about the loss, he told India Today, “I just came from the cremation, it was done at 6:30 pm. He died at 3pm today in Sion Hospital, Mumbai. He was not feeling well from last three days. From last three days his multiple organs started failing.”

Bharat Kapoor was a recognizable presence in Hindi films, particularly through the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. While he may not always have played central roles, he built a respected career with memorable supporting performances. He was often cast in authoritative characters such as police officers, lawyers, businessmen, and antagonists, bringing a distinct screen presence to each role.

Over the years, he appeared in several notable films that remain popular with audiences. His filmography includes Noorie, Ram Balram, Love Story, Bazaar, Ghulami, Aakhree Raasta, Satyamev Jayate, Swarg, Khuda Gawah and Rang.

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