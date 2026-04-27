In February 2026, G P Vijayakumar, the Managing Director of Seven Arts International, moved the Madras High Court over noted film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah's decision to make Hera Pheri 3. Vijayakumar claimed that the filmmaker doesn’t own the rights to the franchise and that he is the rightful owner. He also questioned whether the sequel can actually be made without his permission. The matter has taken a dramatic turn today. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned from a source that a cheating and copyright infringement FIR has been registered at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai, on April 27, 2026, following a complaint by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah registers FIR over Hera Pheri franchise rights dispute

Our source says that the FIR invokes offences under sections 318(4), 356 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The police have named Gopala Pillai Vijayakumar and M Paul Michael, also known as Lal, as accused in the matter.

Our source further stated adds that Firoz A. Nadiadwallah mentioned in his complaint that his claims are backed by a strong documentary trail, including assignment agreements, financial records, and documents relating to the copyright and other rights of the Hera Pheri franchise. Our source also revealed that documents in Mr Firoz A. Nadiadwallah’s possession establish his position as the rightful exclusive owner, in perpetuity, of the entire copyright and all related rights of the Hera Pheri franchise.

As per legal insiders, with the registration of the FIR, the investigation is expected to examine the chain of title, contractual obligations, prior settlements, and financial dealings to determine the extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

About Hera Pheri series

The first part was released in 2000 and became a cult classic thanks to its subject, fresh treatment, hilarious scenes and performances. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was a bigger hit and is a legendary film in the world of memes. While Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan, the late Neeraj Vora helmed Phir Hera Pheri. Neeraj Vora also worked in the first part, as a writer.

Also Read: Priyadarshan REACTS to Paresh Rawal’s “Gale Ka Phanda” comment on Baburao: “He jumped at the role then”

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