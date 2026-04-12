Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 following health complications. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit the same night.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92; last rites to be held tomorrow

According to sources, the singer had not been keeping well for the past few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite medical attention, she passed away on Sunday afternoon.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news. The family has informed that her last rites will be conducted tomorrow in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle was widely regarded as one of the most versatile voices in Indian cinema, with a recording career that spanned several decades and thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres. Her work ranged from classical-based compositions to cabaret numbers, ghazals, pop experiments and regional music, making her one of the most distinctive playback singers in the history of Indian film music.

Also Read: Tabu reveals Asha Bhosle gifted her a guitar on her birthday : “Some moments stay with you forever”

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