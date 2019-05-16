Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

After Veere Di Wedding, director Shashanka Ghosh to bring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar together for House Arrest!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Post the release of his hit series late last year, Ali was fondly being referred and is still referred to as Guddu Bhaiya. His character that of a man torn between values of family and being a monstrous gangster, Ali’s portrayal of complex Guddu got him heaps of praises. Starring opposite him in the show was another talented face, Shriya Pilgaonkar who played his love interest. Owing to their natural chemistry, Veere Di Wedding famed director, Shashanka Ghosh has gotten them together once again, this time on another leading digital streaming platform for a digital film. The film is also directed by another director, Samit Basu.

After Veere Di Wedding, director Shashanka Ghosh to bring Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar together for House Arrest!

Titled House Arrest, the film circles around Ali’s character and is a situational comedy of sorts. Both Ali and Shriya had a great working equation the first time around and Ali is excited to collaborate once again with the actress.

Speaking about it, he said, “House arrest is a fantastic script. It’s witty, very fresh and for me selfishly the character is very very arched and layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it’s a comedy, it’s complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even tho it was all one place. . Working with Shriya is always fun and working the second time with her was a natural comfort that just came without trying.. Also Shashanka Ghosh is a genius along with Samit basu who is the brains behind this venture, they both have such clarity on what they want and how they want it. While they are the Leaders of the free world, they also allowed us actors to have our freehand to work with our creative liberties too. Its been a great team effort. And being through the genius eye of Jehangir (legendary DOP ).”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar roped in for Shashanka Ghosh’s next for Netflix

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s web…

BREAKING: Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to…

Ali Fazal signs another Hollywood project,…

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn confirms he is…

Shriya Pilgaonkar speaks about shooting for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification