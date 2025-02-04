Darab Farooqui criticizes Bollywood’s payment system for Screenwriters: “They receive 10% upon signing the contract, and then they must write the entire script”

Screenwriter Darab Farooqui has raised concerns over the struggles faced by screenwriters in Bollywood, calling the current system unfair and exploitative. In a detailed Twitter post, he explained how writers are often underpaid and forced to wait indefinitely for their dues.

Farooqui highlighted that screenwriters Screenwriters are having the worst time in Bollywood. He wrote, “They receive 10% upon signing the contract, and then they must write the entire script, which is then approved for an additional 10-20%. The rest will be paid only if the project is approved when the actor signs. And this is true in most circumstances.”

Long and Important post on Screenwriters. Screenwriters are having the worst time in Bollywood. They receive 10% upon signing the contract, and then they must write the entire script, which is then approved for an additional 10-20%. The rest will be paid only if the project… — Darab Farooqui (@darab_farooqui) February 4, 2025

He pointed out that this structure leaves writers financially vulnerable, as projects often get delayed or shelved. Farooqui also discussed the consequences of this flawed system, including:

No writer can make it with just writing two movies per year. No one. Regardless of how much you are paid, you will only receive 20-30% of the total script until the film is made. The first draft of the script can complete up to 80-85% of the work of writing, but you will only receive 20-30%. The situation is even worse for new writers, who receive far less, resulting in virtual servitude. At 30%, they must create approximately 4-5 scripts per year merely to cover their apartment rent. The normal script takes 3-4 months at the minimum, however I take significantly longer. So how can a writer produce 4-5 scripts? Producers gain huge leverage here; for the cost of one script, they may invest in three to four projects, reducing their risks significantly and shifting the risk entirely to writers. Although the writers incur all of the risks, the profits go entirely to the producers and actors. I mean seriously, the writers take the risk and fruits go to someone else, how does that even work.

He further elaborated, “This is why we make lousy movies; because writers suffer. Everyone in the industry works because writers write. But there is no correction, and nobody is listening. This amount of exploitation following COVID has become the standard lately. I know most of you believe they know more about the film industry than I do because a youtuber or influencer told you otherwise. But, believe me, as a cinephile, you must be aware of these facts.”

Darab added, “If none of you bring about any changes, your complaints are hollow and meaningless about bad Bollywood movies. You deserve horrible movies because if people do not defend art and artists, it will inevitably die.”

His post has sparked a conversation about the need for better financial protection and timely payments for screenwriters in the industry.

