Actor Vedang Raina has shared an emotional note reflecting on his journey in the film industry and the impact of his latest release, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor took to social media to express gratitude towards director Imtiaz Ali, his co-stars, and audiences who have supported the film since its release. Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vedang opened up about the moment he realized acting was what he wanted to pursue.

Vedang Raina says Main Vaapas Aaunga “changed everything” for him; thanks Imtiaz Ali in heartfelt note

“I came home one day after an audition (I was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn’t expect to say that and I was as surprised as they were,” he wrote. The actor revealed that it has been nearly two-and-a-half years since he entered the entertainment industry and said his instincts about choosing acting as a profession proved to be right.

Reflecting on the significance of Main Vaapas Aaunga in his career, Vedang described the film as a turning point. “Maybe it’s too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption,” he shared.

Vedang also thanked filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for trusting him with the role of Keenu and spoke about the opportunity to work alongside some of the industry's most respected artists. “@imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari,” he wrote.

Calling the film “special,” “relevant,” and “pure,” the actor expressed gratitude for being part of the project and for the response it has received from audiences. “I’m as passionate as ever and I’m driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and members of the film's cast. Co-star Sharvari left a warm comment that read, “Keenu forever 🤍✨ and sooooooo proud of you!”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. The film arrived in cinemas alongside Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted: Echoes of the Past 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. It also faced competition from the Hollywood release Obsession, which has continued its strong run at the box office.

Also Read:Sharvari drops glimpse of birthday celebration; features childhood photo cake and a sweet tribute to Main Vaapas Aaunga

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.