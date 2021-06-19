Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.06.2021 | 8:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Varun Sharma to make digital debut in Dinesh Vijan’s web series Chutzpah on SonyLIV

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Blending in the world of hashtags, filters, likes, share and subscribe, SonyLIV brings to its audience the perfect dose of entertainment with their new original – Chutzpah! This quirky new show is filled with the ultimate siyaapa and commotion from the world of the web.

Varun Sharma to make digital debut in Dinesh Vijan's web series Chutzpah on SonyLIV

Five individuals, one story just connected through the internet showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.


Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the show features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan amongst others. An out-and-out entertainer, Chutzpah is written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who have woven the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “I am more than satisfied” – says producer Dinesh Vijan after seeing positive box office response for Roohi

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Supreme Court stays five FIRs against Taarak…

Bhushan Kumar brings Nikki Tamboli and…

Pearl V Puri granted bail in the alleged…

Shaheer Sheikh on board to play Sushant…

Pearl V Puri not granted bail; next hearing…

Zee TV’s Teri Meri Ikk Jindri celebrates the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification