Blending in the world of hashtags, filters, likes, share and subscribe, SonyLIV brings to its audience the perfect dose of entertainment with their new original – Chutzpah! This quirky new show is filled with the ultimate siyaapa and commotion from the world of the web.

Five individuals, one story just connected through the internet showcases the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.

There's a life that you have, but for the one which you want, all you need is #Chutzpah Streaming Soon, only on #SonyLIV#ChutzpahOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/lHhap8t8Q4 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) June 18, 2021



Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the show features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan amongst others. An out-and-out entertainer, Chutzpah is written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba who have woven the show around the weird and wild universe of the web. The show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “I am more than satisfied” – says producer Dinesh Vijan after seeing positive box office response for Roohi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.