Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.04.2019 | 7:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Varun Dhawan’s stalker creates a ruckus outside his residence

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is generally quite pleasant with his all fans obliging them with selfies and autographs. However, on Friday evening, a female fan created a ruckus outside his Juhu residence.

Varun Dhawan's stalker creates a ruckus outside his residence

According to a source from the security team, “There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day’s work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When she was still not able to get through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma’am.”

The source adds, “It was alarming for us because usually, fans don’t get so aggressive. We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, ‘I will kill Natasha.’ After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station.”

A complaint was lodged at Santa Cruz police station last night, and Varun Dhawan’s statement is yet to be recorded on the matter, post which an FIR will be lodged.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan is NOT doing Stree 2, denies replacing Rajkummar Rao

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Will Sonakshi Sinha replace Iulia…

Varun Dhawan defends the plot of Kalank…

Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 very different…

Saif Ali Khan not part of the Love Aaj Kal…

Kalank: Sanjay Dutt is all praises for…

"I made a couple of bad choices when I was…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification