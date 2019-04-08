Varun Dhawan’s stalker creates a ruckus outside his residence

Varun Dhawan is generally quite pleasant with his all fans obliging them with selfies and autographs. However, on Friday evening, a female fan created a ruckus outside his Juhu residence.

According to a source from the security team, “There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day’s work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When she was still not able to get through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma’am.”

The source adds, “It was alarming for us because usually, fans don’t get so aggressive. We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, ‘I will kill Natasha.’ After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station.”

A complaint was lodged at Santa Cruz police station last night, and Varun Dhawan’s statement is yet to be recorded on the matter, post which an FIR will be lodged.